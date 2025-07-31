South Africa: Mantashe Rubbishes Claims That Senior ANC Officials Were Behind Seta Board Appointments

30 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Minister Gwede Mantashe has rubbished claims from the DA's Karabo Khakhau and EFF's Sihle Lonzi that senior politicians within the ANC were behind the controversial appointments of the chairpersons for 21 Seta boards.

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Karabo Khakhau and Sihle Lonzi, who were vocal about alleged corruption and nepotism at the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) after it emerged that ANC politicians were going to be appointed chairpersons for the 21 Seta boards responsible for skills development, allege that senior officials were behind these appointments, including the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantshe.

On 13 May 2025, Khakhau revealed on X that then Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane had appointed ANC cadres from KwaZulu-Natal to Seta boards, including the new Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Nomusa Dube-Ncube; former ANC provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu; and Buyambo Mantashe, son of Gwede Mantashe.

🇿🇦Higher Ed Minister Nkabane appoints KZN ANC cadres and Mantashe's son to SETA Boards (see list below). These appointments raise serious concerns about the politicisation of institutions meant to serve all South Africans. SETAs are not ANC cadre deployment havens, nor should... pic.twitter.com/1suwSkuExw-- Karabo Khakhau MP (@KaraboKhakhau) <a...

