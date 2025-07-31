South Africa: Milestone Conviction in Multibillion 'Cum-Ex' Tax Fraud Tightens Noose Around Investec

31 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

A central figure in the epic 'cum-ex' tax fraud scheme was convicted in June after cooperating with prosecutors.

At the height of the scheme, Dr Kai-Uwe Steck advised Investec and others on how to claim fraudulent tax refunds from European governments. Investec has acknowledged what it calls the 'historical involvement' of its employees, but denies wrongdoing.

A central figure in the epic 'cum-ex' tax fraud scheme was convicted in June after cooperating with prosecutors. At the height of the scheme, Dr Kai-Uwe Steck advised Investec and others on how to claim fraudulent tax refunds from European governments. Investec has acknowledged what it calls the 'historical involvement' of its employees, but denies wrongdoing.

The conviction of German lawyer and financial engineer Dr Kai-Uwe Steck, a key player in Europe's largest tax fraud scheme, may intensify scrutiny of Investec Bank's allegedly major role in financing and profiting off fraudulently procured tax refunds worth millions of euros.

AmaBhungane has reported extensively on the "cum-ex" scam, which drew in a number of banks and other financial service providers around the world.

The basic mechanism of the scam was to claim tax refunds on dividend tax that was never paid. This required large amounts of upfront funding, which Investec provided to some key fraudsters.

Read more about the complex mechanics of the scheme here.

On 3 June, the Bonn Regional Court sentenced Steck to one year and 10 months in prison, suspended for three years. He was convicted on five counts of tax evasion related to cum-ex transactions.

Steck played...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.