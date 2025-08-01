Sudan Liberation Movement Faction Head Abdelwahid El Noor Calls for UN Intervention to Combat Cholera

Tawila — The leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-AW) faction, Abdelwahid El Noor, has called on the United Nations to respond to the declaration of areas controlled by the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) as humanitarian disaster areas due to the outbreak of cholera. The civil authority in the areas controlled by the movement announced the start of registering cases of cholera on July 21, 2025, where the number of infections until yesterday reached about 2,200 cases, in addition to about 50 deaths in Tawila and Golo in Jebel Marra. Accordingly, the authority declared the area a humanitarian disaster zone.

In an open humanitarian appeal to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, El Noor called for immediate intervention to combat the cholera outbreak urgently, in light of the complete absence of health care facilities in those areas.

He stressed the need to open humanitarian corridors to ensure unhindered access to malnourished children, the sick and all those in dire need.

Hold your fire

He also stressed the importance of pressuring all parties to the conflict to agree to a nationwide ceasefire and engage in an unconditional and meaningful negotiation process.

He also called for enhanced efforts for Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue and an inclusive peace process that addresses the root causes of Sudan's long-standing historical conflict.

He called on the international community and all peoples of the world to take immediate action to save millions of lives threatened with death, and to do everything necessary to restore the rule of law, peace and stability in Sudan.

El Noor stressed that the territory under the control of the movement has become a safe haven, and among the safest areas in the country, due to the movement's adherence to neutrality during the ongoing war.

"We have hosted more than seven million internally displaced people from Darfur, Kordofan, White Nile, Khartoum, Gezira and other parts of Sudan," he said.

The group controlled large parts of Jebel Marra before the outbreak of the war, but, after April 15, 2023, it expanded its circle of control to include Tawila and Nierteti and other areas.

Radio Dabanga has approached the UN for comment.