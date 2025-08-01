Angola Protests - UN Urges Restraint, Investigations Into Deaths

31 July 2025
UN News Service

What began as protests against fuel price hikes in Angola have escalated into deadly unrest across the country, with at least 22 people killed and more than 1,000 detained - prompting calls from the UN for restraint and urgent investigations into possible rights violations by security forces.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Thursday urged Angolan authorities to conduct prompt, thorough and independent investigations into the deaths, as well as the reported use of excessive force during the demonstrations.

"Unverified footage suggests that security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters, which points to an unnecessary and disproportionate use of force," OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said.

He added that while some demonstrators resorted to violence and looting, any force used by authorities must comply with international human rights standards.

"Any individuals who may have been arbitrarily detained must be immediately released."

Rapid escalation in situation

The protests began on Monday as a strike by minibus taxi drivers over a one-third rise in diesel prices, part of a government effort to reduce fuel subsidies. According to media reports, the demonstrations quickly spread, becoming one of Angola's most disruptive protest waves in recent years.

Government officials reported that at least one police officer was among those killed. Nearly 200 people are said to have been injured, and shops and vehicles reportedly vandalized - mostly in the capital, Luanda.

Sporadic gunfire was also reported in parts of the city earlier in the week, and emergency services were overwhelmed. Many businesses remained shuttered Thursday and hospitals reportedly struggled to cope with the number of casualties.

Ensure rights protection

OHCHR emphasised that while authorities have a responsibility to maintain public order, they must do so in a way that protects human rights.

"All protesters taking to the streets to express their opinions should do so peacefully," said Mr. Al-Kheetan. "All human rights violations must be investigated and those responsible held accountable."

The UN rights office also reiterated the importance of safeguarding fundamental freedoms, including the rights to life, expression and peaceful assembly, in any law enforcement response.

