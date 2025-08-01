Sudan: RSF and Saf Both Claim Control of Key North Kordofan Town Amid Widespread Displacement

El Obeid / Umm Sumeima / Umm Sayala / El Halba — The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced that they had seized control of Umm Sumeima, a strategic town west of El Obeid in North Kordofan, repelled a Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) attack on nearby Umm Sayala, and shot down a suicide drone in the northern axis of Umm Sumeima, yesterday.

Last week, Radio Dabanga reported that the RSF claimed to have captured Umm Sumeima, while SAF forces also asserted control over the same area. These competing narratives resurfaced following the RSF's latest announcement that it had once again seized control of Umm Sumeima. Radio Dabanga was unable to independently verify the veracity of claims by either side.

In contrast, SAF-affiliated sources stated that the army had taken Al-Hamra, located west of El Halba in White Nile state and east of Umm Sayala, and is reportedly preparing to advance further toward Bara and Jabra El Sheikh in North Kordofan.

According to reports, the SAF escalated its aerial campaign, with fighter jets bombing a village near Umm Sayala, yesterday. The Darfur Justice and Peace Initiative confirmed at least nine civilians were killed, including five members of a single family.

Eyewitnesses insisted the village showed no signs of military presence, raising serious concerns about the targeting of civilian areas.

'Widespread displacement'

Heavy clashes between SAF and their allied forces, including the Sudan Shield Forces, El Baraa Brigades and other joint units, against the RSF around Umm Sumeima have displaced thousands, affecting at least 34 nearby villages and pastoral communities.

Villages were reportedly emptied, with many fleeing on foot or by donkey cart in harsh conditions. Large numbers have sought refuge in El Obeid.

Sources in the area indicated that the confrontations caused heavy losses in both personnel and equipment on both sides.

Shelling on El Obeid

Reports state that the RSF resumed drone strikes and artillery shelling on El Obeid, compounding civilian fear and trauma. The attacks, often carried out under the cover of night, have reportedly targeted various locations inside the city.

Eyewitnesses described explosions linked to RSF drone activity on Wednesday night, though the extent of damage remains unclear.