Liberia to Introduce New Metering System

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is planning to introduce a new net metering system that will help to reduce pressure on the national power grid, which is often unreliable in the country.

According to Oxford Dictionaries, Net Metering is a System that allows people who have solar panels (or other renewable energy sources) on their homes or businesses to send extra electricity they generate back to the national power grid and receive credit for it on their electricity bills.

If the plan is successfully executed, you will need to connect your house to the power grid through Liberia Electricity Corporation - LEC, and the net metering system will be set up to allow you to use either solar panels or LEC current to both power your home and send extra electricity back to the grid.

A special meter will be given to you to track how much power you take from the grid and how much you send back.

If you send more electricity than you use, you'll get credit on your LEC electricity bill.

Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy hosted a foreign technical experts from The Gambia including Bafoday Sanyang from the Gambia's Ministry of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines and Burama Jammeh of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) for a two-day workshop aimed at deepening Liberia's understanding of net metering and its strategic importance in achieving the country's climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

The two day event, held from July 28-29, 2025, brought together several line ministries and agencies. It featured expert presentations, policy discussions, and knowledge sharing sessions focused on frameworks that promote renewable energy access in both urban and rural communities.

According to a EPA release Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the EPA, stated that "Net metering drives down emissions, reduces pressure on the national grid, and opens up new economic opportunities for Liberians and strengthens the country ability to track and report emissions reductions, which he says is crucial for transparency and unlocking climate finance.

In his opening remarks, he said "Net metering is not just a technical mechanism, but rather a strategic policy tool that supports energy democracy, empowers communities, and "directly contributes to achieving Liberia's NDCs."

To translate policy into action, Dr. Yarkpawolo proposed several key recommendations: the enactment of a National Net Metering Regulation, integration of net metering data into NDC reporting systems, provision of incentives for adopters, and broad public awareness campaigns.

He further called for coordinated efforts among critical institutions, including the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and the EPA, to ensure a smooth and effective rollout.

Delivering a special statement on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye underscored the significance of regional collaboration in advancing a just energy transition.

"This exchange will ensure that our net metering framework is not only technically sound but socially inclusive and economically viable," said Minister Paye. "It reflects Liberia's commitment to cleaner energy and stronger regional integration."

The Gambia's delegation offered valuable insights into their net metering experience. Bafoday Sanyang from the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines presented on Gambia's energy policy goals. At the same time, Burama Jammeh of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) shared details of the country's legal and regulatory frameworks for net metering.

Both experts highlighted how net metering has helped The Gambia expand access to renewable energy, increase public-private participation, and improve energy resilience.

"As Liberia aims to implement its NDC 3.0 and scale up renewable energy adoption, the technical exchange marked a timely and strategic engagement. Net metering is not just a futuristic concept but a present-day opportunity for Liberia to accelerate its green transition, decentralize power generation, and attract climate-smart investments.