Mauritius: Strengthening Mauritius-UK Strategic Partnership Framework

The commitment to strengthen Mauritius-UK Strategic Partnership Framework covering key areas ranging from maritime security, climate and environment, investment to institutional reforms was reaffirmed yesterday evening by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Dhananjay Ramful.

He was speaking at a reception held at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis to mark the assumption of duty of the High Commissioner of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Mauritius, Mr. Paul Brummell. The event, themed 'Building a Sustainable Future', was attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mrs. Shirin Aumeeruddy-Cziffra, several Ministers and Junior Ministers, as well as Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Minister Ramful extended his congratulations to British High Commissioner Brummell on his appointment and welcomed him into the tightly knit diplomatic corps of Mauritius. Speaking on the strengthening of ties between Mauritius and the UK, he pointed out that both countries speak with one voice on key issues such as sovereignty, security, development, climate and prosperity.

The Minister further dwelt on advancing collaboration in domains such as coastal protection, attracting more investments from UK companies to Mauritius and forging more resilient ties with the global world to drive sustainable economic expansion.

With regard to climate change initiatives, he expressed appreciation for the United Kingdom's steadfast partnership with Mauritius, highlighting its broad support in areas such as capacity building and financial assistance. Mr Ramful also reiterated his commitment to working closely together in implementing the roadmap of opportunities spelt out by both Governments.

The British High Commissioner recalled the historical and enduring ties between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, rooted in shared fundamental values as long-standing democracies and members of the Commonwealth. He highlighted that this partnership has continued to evolve, adapting to the complex challenges of the 21st century. According to him, the historic agreement signed in May between both countries on the sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago is a powerful testament to both countries' respect for the rule of international law.

"As we look towards COP30, it is vital that we continue to build ambitious, evidence-based Nationally Determined Contributions that will limit warming" Mr Brummell said, adding that Mauritius as a big ocean State and a beacon in the region is driving change yet remains acutely vulnerable to the devastating impact of climate change.

He lauded Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam's investment targets for renewable energy as outlined in Budget 2025-2026 and reiterated commitment to support this achievement. "We are delighted to be supporting two pioneering new policy products to support strong decision making on adaptation investment, namely the nation's first Green Taxonomy and a Climate Risk Map", added the British High Commissioner.