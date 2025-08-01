Zimbabwe: Women Turn Glenview's Garbage Into Gold - - Ema Applauds Move

A group of enterprising women in Glenview has been praised by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for revolutionising solid waste management through a grassroots recycling initiative that is transforming both the environment and their community's fortunes.

Speaking at the Community Water Alliance Brown Bag Event held in Harare, EMA Provincial Manager for Harare, Leon Mutungamiri hailed the women's innovative approach which links waste management to food security and climate resilience.

"These women have managed to create a mind shift on waste, as it is now seen as a resource. This is not just a story about waste. It's a story about resilience, empowerment, innovation, and community leadership," said Mutungamiri.

Operating under the RECYCLE Project, the women are supported by We Effect and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

Their work includes composting organic waste for urban farming, sorting household waste and recovering plastics for resale, a circular economy model that not only reduces landfill use but creates green livelihoods.

Mutungamiri said the success of the Glenview initiative is a powerful example of what happens when women are given the tools and recognition to lead environmental change.

"The Glenview project is a living example of what happens when we invest in women as environmental leaders. We don't just clean our streets, but we reclaim dignity, create green jobs, and build healthier cities," he said.

He also highlighted the gendered nature of environmental labour, noting that women often shoulder the burden of pollution and unpaid care work yet are frequently excluded from key environmental decisions.

Running under the theme "Treatment of Solid Waste as Part of Food System of Production, Consumption and Recovery," the Brown Bag event highlighted the intersection between sustainable waste practices and broader societal goals such as public health, income generation and environmental stewardship.

Mutungamiri called for stronger partnerships among local authorities, civil society, and communities as well as formal recognition of grassroots waste workers.

"This Brown Bag session must be a launchpad for bolder, community-owned solutions. How we treat our waste reflects how we value our people and our planet," he urged.

Elijah Rusike, Programmes Manager for We Effect Zimbabwe also applauded the Community Water Alliance for initiating the project and emphasised his organisation's continued support.

"We commend this organisation for the Project Recycle which has helped the Glenview community as it only does not create a means of survival but help the community at large, and we as We Effect will continue in supporting this initiative," said Rusike.