Ethiopia: Mother Blames Govt Forces for Toddler's Killing in Oromia - Local Official Cites Crossfire Amid Clashes With Ola

Addis Abeba — The mother of a 1-year-8-month-old toddler in the Ilu Aba Bor zone of Oromia has accused government security forces of killing her child during a raid in Nopha district. Local authorities confirmed the child's death but said it occurred amid crossfire between government forces and militants from the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

Zara Hassan, the mother of Zakir Tolasa, told Addis Standard that government soldiers fatally shot her child on 16 July 2025 in Cage locality, where the family had lived for over five years as farmers. "Around 5 p.m., government soldiers arrived and began shooting indiscriminately," she said. "My child was in his father's arms when he was struck by a bullet. After he died, his father had to leave his body behind and flee for his life."

The Cage locality, where the incident took place, had previously remained largely unaffected by the militarized confrontations between OLA and government forces that have gripped other parts of western and southern Oromia for years.

However, the latest incident shows the area has seen a deterioration in security since June 2025, when OLA militants reportedly expanded their presence into Nopha district

According to Zara, her son was inside their hut with his father when the shooting began. She said government forces accused the family of harboring OLA fighters. "No one from the government has come to tell me why my son was shot," she said, adding that the family fled the area due to worsening insecurity.

Zara also disclosed that her husband, Tolasa Lemma, was arrested by Nopha district police two weeks ago and remains in custody without charge or court appearance.

Dejene Kebede, Nopha district administrator, confirmed the child's death but rejected the allegation that the family was deliberately targeted. "There was an exchange of fire between OLA fighters and government security forces on that day, and the child died in the crossfire. We are deeply saddened by the incident," he told Addis Standard.

Dejene acknowledged that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) were also killed during the clashes. He said the family's home was caught in the exchange, but claimed that OLA militants had been using the house as a hideout for several days prior.

"The militants entered people's homes and opened fire on security forces," Dejene added, describing the incident as part of ongoing insecurity that began after OLA fighters entered Cage in June.

A resident of Cage who requested anonymity told Addis Standard that the situation remains dire, with many civilians continuing to flee.

Dejene denied that Zara's husband was arbitrarily detained, stating, "He was working with armed groups and later turned himself in. His case is under investigation."

Zakir Tolasa was laid to rest on 17 July, according to his mother.