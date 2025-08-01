South Africa: Cosatu Denounces Golden Arrow Bus Services' 4 Percent Fare Increase and Views It As an Attack On Workers and the Poor

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in the Western Cape strongly condemns the 4% bus fare increase imposed by Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs), effective as of 11 August. This unjust hike will place an unbearable burden on workers, the unemployed, and the poorest of the poor, who are already struggling given the high cost of living, stagnant wages, and record-high unemployment.

Public transport is a lifeline for millions of South Africans, enabling them to commute to work, seek employment, access education and essential services. Yet, instead of being treated as a public good, it has become yet another profit-driven scheme that exploits those who can least afford it. Workers bear the brunt, and many spend up to 30% to 40% of their income on transport. This fare increase will force them to sacrifice meals, healthcare, or their children's schooling just to get to work.

While the bus fare rises, workers' salaries remain stagnant, effectively cutting into their real income. This fare adjustment will deepen inequality and push vulnerable workers including domestic workers, security guards, and casual labourers further into poverty.

As COSATU Western Cape we demand the following:

· An immediate reversal of the 4% fare increase.

· Government intervention to regulate fares and expand subsidies for public transport.

· Transparent engagement with unions, commuter organisations and workers before any future fare adjustments can be implemented.

Golden Arrow Bus Services must stop profiting from workers' suffering. If this decision is not reversed, COSATU will mobilise its members and allied organisations to take mass action in defence of affordable transport.