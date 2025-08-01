South Africa: Cosatu Gauteng Concerned About the Explosion At Unica Babelegi

31 July 2025
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in Gauteng expresses serious concern about the recent explosion at the Unica Iron and Steel facility in Babelegi, Tshwane. We are relieved that no workers were injured, but this incident remains a stark reminder of the dangers many workers face daily.

While the cause of the explosion is still under investigation, such events often highlight critical issues like poor health and safety measures in the workplace. Too often, these risks arise because employers neglect their responsibility to protect workers, cutting corners and ignore the legal requirements where compliance is required.

COSATU continues to emphasise the safety of workers and residents as a top priority. The Federation has requested a meeting with the company, during which it will raise matters of health and safety among other agenda items.

The union will closely monitor the developments related to this issue and engage with relevant authorities to ensure that the concerns of workers and the broader community are addressed promptly and comprehensively. No worker should ever have to fear for their life while at work. Workplace health and safety is not a privilege; it is a fundamental legal and human right. Employers must commit to regular safety inspections, proper equipment maintenance, comprehensive worker training, and swift action to resolve hazards before accidents occur.

COSATU calls on the employer to be fully transparent and cooperative during the investigation. The Federation will continue to monitor the situation closely and stand with our Affiliates to support all affected workers.

