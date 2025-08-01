Zimbabwe: Women Groups Applaud 15-Year Jail Term for Sex Worker Rape

Women-led organisations have expressed strong support for the recent 15-year prison sentence handed to a Damafalls man found guilty of raping a sex worker, hailing the judgment as a progressive step toward upholding the dignity and rights of women in Zimbabwe.

Nyasha Ngwenya, the convict, was found guilty by Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo on two separate counts of rape and was slapped with a 15 year jail term.

Circumstances sorround the matter are that in May this year, Ngwenya approached the survivor at Jongwe Corner and offered her US$14 for sexual services.

En route, he reportedly brandished an electric shock device, threatened to kill her, and forcibly took her to a nearby maize field where he committed the assault.

He repeated the same act on May 23, using the same threatening approach. His arrest followed after the complainant identified him back at Jongwe Corner, where he was allegedly seeking another sex worker.

The verdict was welcomed by Springs of Life Zimbabwe (SLZ), an organisation led by sex workers and dedicated to supporting marginalised communities.

Mitchel Zengeya, SLZ's advocacy officer, said the ruling delivers a powerful message that acts of sexual violence, particularly against sex workers, will no longer be ignored.

"This is a victory not only for the survivor but for every woman in Zimbabwe. Too often, cases of violence against sex workers are ignored or trivialised. This sentence affirms that indeed Zimbabwe is aiming for a society that leaves no one behind. Everyone deserves human rights," Zengeya said.

Shamwari YeMwanasikana (SYS) director, Ekenia Chifamba, also welcomed the sentence but emphasised the need for broader systemic changes to support survivors of sexual violence.

"While we welcome the sentence, we must address the deep-rooted stigma that prevents many women, especially sex workers, from coming forward. Justice should not be a privilege it must be accessible to all," she said.

Echoing these sentiments, Signs of Hope founder Samantha Sibanda, a vocal advocate for women living with disabilities, noted that sexual violence impacts women across all sectors of society.

"Rape is a violation that leaves lifelong scars. We must work towards a society where no woman sex worker or not has to fear for her safety. This judgment is a start, but prevention and protection must be prioritised," Sibanda said.

The organisations jointly urged increased police training, heightened public awareness campaigns, and legal reforms that aim to protect women from sexual violence and discrimination, regardless of their occupation or social standing.