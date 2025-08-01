Kenya: Retailers Fault NACADA's New Alcohol Restriction Proposals

Nairobi — The Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) has voiced concerns over its exclusion from the development of the newly launched National Policy on Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse (2025), calling for a more transparent and inclusive approach to the policy process.

RETRAK, in a statement, asserted that it was neither consulted nor invited to contribute to the formulation of the policy, which was unveiled earlier by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in Nairobi.

"It is unfortunate that the development of this policy did not involve the retail sector, which plays a vital role in ensuring lawful and responsible alcohol distribution," the association stated.

"We urge NACADA and other stakeholders to ensure that any ongoing legislative processes remain transparent and inclusive, as espoused by our Constitutional guardrails."

RETRAK's response comes on the back of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) proposals to ban alcohol advertising, online sales, home deliveries, and celebrity endorsements.

NACADA, however, now says the document launched Wednesday is a policy framework, not an immediate legal directive.

"Contrary to reports suggesting that NACADA has banned certain practices no bans have been introduced. These measures are currently policy recommendations, not law," said NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa.

NACADA clarified that any regulatory changes will be subjected to due legal and public participation processes, and a multisectoral implementation framework will be developed before any proposals can be enforced.

RETRAK, however, insists that more proactive stakeholder engagement is necessary from the outset, not just at the implementation stage.

The association reaffirmed its support for curbing alcohol misuse and eliminating illicit brews but cautioned that future policies must be evidence-based, balanced, and practical.