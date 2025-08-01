Tanzania, Qatar Agree to Deepen Ties in Trade, Investment

31 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has agreed to deepen cooperation with Qatar in various key areas to promote trade and investment, based on peace, security, and sustainable development for the citizens of both nations.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, and the Ambassador of Qatar to Tanzania, Fahad Rashid Al Marekhi, in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in fast tracking the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in various sectors, including Trade and Investment.

For his part, the Qatari Ambassador to Tanzania commended the efforts of Tanzania's government for fostering strong relations, noting that his country values friendship.

Additionally, he invited Minister Kombo to visit Qatar to further strengthen ties and explore new avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

