Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Hassan Calls for TRC-Tazara Synergy

Kibaha — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the Minister for Transport to ensure seamless collaboration between the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) and the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), so as to expand and integrate freight transportation networks.

Speaking at the launch of Kwala International Logistics Center, President Samia urged the two institutions to work hand in hand to build a harmonized and efficient logistics system that serves not only Tanzania but the entire region.

"The vision is clear -- we want to position Tanzania as a logistics powerhouse in East and Southern Africa," she declared.

In retrospect, President Samia noted that the Kwala Logistics Centre will open up immense opportunities for traders and investors from neighboring countries.

She directed TRC and relevant stakeholders to ensure that bureaucratic obstacles do not hinder investors' operations, emphasizing the need for a business-friendly environment.

In line with this, she ordered the authorities to increase efforts in connecting the Kwala hub with the Bagamoyo and Tanga ports, to further strengthen trade corridors and enable smooth cargo movement to and from the ports.