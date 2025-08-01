Ethiopia's Plan to Plant 700 Million Seedlings in Single Day Exceeded Expectations - PM Abiy Says

Addis Ababa — - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced this evening that Ethiopia's plan to plant 700 million seedlings in single day has exceeded expectations.

Public service leaders and employees, private and public institutions, embassies and international organizations, children, youth, adults, the elderly, men and women, have come out early in the morning to participate at the green legacy seedlings planting campaign today, the premier stated.

"Green Legacy is becoming an Ethiopian culture. It is changing the face of Ethiopia. It is changing the history of Ethiopia. It is changing the face of the world," the premier stated on social media, posted this evening.

He added that "It has been demonstrated again today that Ethiopians can work miracles when they unite.

He extended gratitude to all those who coordinated the campaign and participated in the activity.

"We express our gratitude to all individuals coordinating this mission, who have responded to our calls and actively participated in the campaign. We extend our thanks to Ethiopians, those born in Ethiopia, and foreign citizens for their significant and comprehensive engagement on behalf of Ethiopia."