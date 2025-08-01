Ethiopia: Record-Breaking 714.7 Million Saplings Planted Across Ethiopia in Just 12 Hours

31 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Agriculture Minister Girma Amente confirmed that a record-breaking 714.7 million tree seedlings were planted in a single day across Ethiopia.

This success has propelled Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative to new heights, reinforcing the country's leadership in climate action and sustainable development.

The nationwide tree planting campaign, which is being held under the theme: "Renewal Through Planting," is part of Ethiopia's annual plan of planting a staggering number of 7.5 billion trees during the ongoing rainy season.

With sustained national commitment and public participation, the country aims to reach an impressive 54 billion seedlings by next year.

As part of this far-reaching green development initiative, Ethiopians from all walks of life participated today in this nationwide tree planting campaign by planting over 700 million saplings in a single day.

