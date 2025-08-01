Tanzania: 41 Patients Undergo Dialysis in Mloganzila's Three-Day Camp

31 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Aveline Kitomary

Dar es Salaam — 41 people have undergone dialysis while four others received kidney transplants at Muhimbili National Hospital-Mloganzila in a three days camp.

Speaking to the Media today, July 31, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, the Director of Muhimbili National Hospital, Dr Delila Kimambo, said the medical camp began on July 20 and climaxed on July 23, 2025.

"This service is being carried out using our local specialists in collaboration with experienced transplant specialists from South Korea, led by transplant specialist Prof Park Kwan Tae, who have been building the capacity of our specialists in the area".

DK Delila said the service of making blood vessels to filter blood has many benefits for the patient, including reducing the risk of getting infections such as bacteria, reducing minor injuries and the patient can wear a long-sleeved shirt.

Regarding kidney transplantation, he said that the expertise in harvesting kidneys by blowing holes until now in this country is provided only by Mloganzila.

"This technology has been very friendly to donors as it allows them to stay in the ward for a very short time of two or three days, the donor does not have major scars resulting from the surgery," explained Dr Kimambo.

She said that so far, 19 patients have benefited from kidney transplant treatment since the service began in 2023.

In addition to the service, experts also had the opportunity to exchange experiences through a professional conference involving 30 experts from local hospitals and neighboring countries.

Dr. Kimambo advised the community to focus on a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet as advised by experts and exercising to avoid non-communicable diseases.

She said that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that 10 percent of the world's population has chronic kidney disease, and in Mloganzila, in clinics twice a week, they see 20 to 30 patients.

"Patients receiving dialysis services are more than 100 patients who come to get this service three times a week," she said.

