Ethiopia: Pakistani Minister Lauds Ethiopia's Exemplary Role in Advancing International Climate Agenda

31 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination of Pakistan, Musadik Malik lauded Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visionary leadership and his exemplary role in advancing the international climate agenda.

In a remarkable show of international cooperation, Pakistan has joined Ethiopia in planting 700 million seedlings in one day under the "Renewal Through Planting" campaign which was held today under the Green Legacy Initiative of Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

A joint plantation drive and media briefing to this end were held at the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad to mark Pakistan's participation which saw diverse attendance, including diplomatic corps, government officials, parliamentarians, business leaders, religious figures, youth, media, and civil society representatives.

Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, graced the event as the chief guest, while Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Secretary (Africa) from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attending as the guest of honor.

Addressing the gathering, Jemal Beker, Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative, launched in 2019, as a vital effort by Ethiopia to restore ecological balance, reduce carbon emissions and soil erosion, and promote food security and sustainable development in the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan's participation in the "Renewal Through Planting" campaign underscores its commitment to strengthening ties with Ethiopia and sends a powerful message that Pakistan is not alone in its fight against climate change.

The Ambassador also announced that a high-level delegation of Ethiopian officials and climate experts would visit Pakistan soon to show solidarity and participate in "Green Dialogues" and plantation campaigns across the country.

The Federal Minister commended the Ambassador for his exceptional efforts in promoting green behaviors and values throughout Pakistan.

He lauded Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's visionary leadership and his exemplary role in advancing the international climate agenda.

The Minister acknowledged Ethiopia's initiatives, such as the Green Legacy and Yelemat Tirufat (Bounty of Basket), as inspiring examples of resilience and stressed the importance of learning from such successful endeavors.

