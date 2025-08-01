Rwanda: Teachers Call for Action On Crowded Classrooms, Salaries and Training Gaps

Rwandan teachers have called for action to address key challenges hindering quality teaching and learning in schools.

The educators, who held a national dialogue with the education policymakers and other stakeholders in the sector on Thursday, July 31 at Kigali Convention Centre, said that the progress made in improving their profession over the years will get a boost when issues such as overcrowding in classrooms, training gaps and their salaries are addressed.

The annual forum brought together teacher representatives from across the country for direct discussions with the Ministry of Education and its affiliated institutions, reaffirming the government's commitment to placing teachers at the center of education.

Rwanda currently has more than 120,000 teachers nationwide, according to the Ministry of Education. In the 2024/2025 academic year alone, 7,277 new teachers were recruited.

The national dialogue took place as the government plans to roll out new education reforms, such as the introduction of three learning pathways in secondary schools, which will replace multiple combinations.

Speaking on behalf of teachers, Consolee Urayeneza, a primary school teacher at GS Kacyiru II, acknowledged positive reforms such as salary increments, stressing that persistent issues continue to impact learning outcomes.

"When I joined the profession, my salary was Rwf20,000," said Urayeneza, who has been teacher for over 20 years. "Today, it has increased more than sixfold, which we appreciate. However, the cost of living has also risen significantly, and we request another review to align salaries with the current market prices."

She noted that the introduction of the school feeding programme and other initiatives has led to a significant increase in student enrollment. Despite thousands of classrooms built in recent years, overcrowding remains a challenge, she said, adding that teachers have a hard time trying to give each learner enough attention, which affects academic performance.

Urayeneza also welcomed the digital platform that has simplified teacher transfers but said many teachers still face difficulties when seeking transfers to schools located closer to their families.

On professional development, she praised the language proficiency training being provided, especially in English, which is the official language of instruction. She called for the expansion of the training to reach all teachers faster.

Teachers from TVET schools also requested increased access to teaching materials and additional training so that graduates are well prepared to compete in both local and international job markets.

The Minister of Education, Joseph Nsengimana, emphasized that the dialogue is a vital platform for shaping solutions that strengthen teaching and learning in Rwandan schools.

"Teachers are the backbone of education. They nurture learners and drive the country's development. Our role as the ministry is to ensure they are well supported to deliver quality education," Nsengimana said.

On training, Nsengimana confirmed that both teachers and head teachers are undergoing continuous capacity-building programmes, particularly to improve their English language proficiency.

He added that graduates from Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) would also help bridge the staffing gaps over time.

Regarding teacher transfers, the minister acknowledged the challenges, but explained that there were disparities between the number of teachers requesting transfers to specific districts and the number of those willing to leave for other districts.

"For example, 200 teachers have requested to be transferred to Gasabo District, but only 48 teachers have applied to leave the district. This mismatch makes it difficult to accommodate everyone," he explained.

Nsengimana urged the teachers to consider the impact frequent transfers have on students' learning outcomes and to see teacher placements as a national, not just personal, responsibility.

The minister urged the teachers to be patient and understand what causes some of the persistent issues, as they suggest solutions.