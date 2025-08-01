Uganda: Govt Given 90 Days to Reform Health Sector Pay

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has issued a legally binding directive ordering the Ugandan government to correct longstanding disparities in the health sector within 90 days.

The reforms target salary imbalances, professional classification, and stalled registration processes affecting thousands of allied health professionals.

The ruling follows a successful petition by a coalition of Allied Health Professional Associations, representing cadres such as anesthetists, medical records assistants, orthopedic officers, and laboratory technicians.

Petitioners cited systemic discrimination by the Ministry of Health, particularly regarding pay scales and recognition for professionals performing identical roles under different titles.

In its decision, the EOC ordered the government to:

Adjust salaries to reflect equal pay for equal work;

Standardize job titles across central and local government;

Officially recognize all allied cadres under relevant regulatory councils;

Resume the halted registration of medical records officers.

"We are very satisfied with the judgment," said Benard Atibo, General Secretary of the Uganda Health Information and Medical Records Association.

"It's a turning point for all marginalized health workers who have been excluded from management positions and fair remuneration."

A central issue raised was the inconsistent labeling of personnel with identical qualifications and duties.

For example, medical records officers in central government are called "medical records personnel," while those in local government are classified as "health information assistants"--a distinction that affects both pay and career advancement.

The EOC also ordered the Allied Health Professionals Council to resume registration of medical records officers within 90 days.

The process was abruptly suspended in 2022 despite applicants having met all requirements and paid the necessary fees.

"Medical records professionals were unfairly excluded from registration without any explanation," Atibo said. "The Council must now act within the given timeframe."

The Commission emphasized that the ruling is enforceable by law and not merely advisory. If fully implemented, the reforms could unlock long-denied leadership roles and improve pay equity across Uganda's health system.

The affected cadres include dental practitioners, environmental health officers, and clinical officers, many of whom have been excluded from decision-making due to being classed as diploma holders, despite performing similar work to degree-holding counterparts.

The EOC ruling comes after months of public hearings, where frontline health workers testified to decades of marginalization, unequal pay, and systemic neglect.

All eyes now turn to the Ministry of Health and the Allied Health Professionals Council, who have 90 days to implement the directives.

Petitioners have warned that failure to comply could trigger further legal action.