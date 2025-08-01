Kenya: Uganda, Kenya Sign Deal to Harmonise Standards and Boost Cross-Border Trade

31 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Uganda and Kenya have signed a landmark agreement to deepen cooperation on standards, conformity assessments, and metrology, aimed at eliminating trade barriers and enhancing product quality across the region.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on July 30 in Nairobi by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), was witnessed by President Museveni of Uganda and President William Ruto of Kenya.

The deal is expected to facilitate greater market access, boost industrial development, and align national quality frameworks with international standards.

UNBS Executive Director Eng. James Kasigwa and KEBS Managing Director Esther Ngari signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

According to UNBS, the MoU provides a framework for scientific and technical collaboration in key areas such as standardisation, conformity assessments, inspection, laboratory testing, and training.

The two agencies committed to exchanging information on standards formulation, certification procedures, and quality mark issuance.

"The agreement will enable mutual recognition of test reports and certifications between Uganda and Kenya, improving efficiency in cross-border trade and reducing duplication of quality assurance processes," UNBS said in a statement.

The two countries also agreed to harmonise inspection protocols and risk assessment procedures, and to recognise each other's quality marks based on East African Community (EAC) and national standards.

Joint research in metrology and reciprocal training programs to build technical capacity were also included in the cooperation deal.

Officials say the MoU is a step forward in advancing regional integration and supporting local industries by ensuring goods meet consistent, internationally recognised quality standards.

