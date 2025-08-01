Uganda: 'I Will Be an Evangelist After Presidency' - Ruto Tells Museveni

Kenyan President William Ruto has said he plans to become an evangelist once he retires from politics.

He made the comments on Wednesday during Ugandan President Museveni's official visit to Kenya at State House, Nairobi.

"I have done a commitment that when I am done being the President, I will be an evangelist," Ruto said.

Ruto praised Museveni for his strong Christian faith and recalled a past moment when Museveni prayed in his native language.

"I know that you have a serious grounding as a Christian because I remember when I came to see you and you prayed for the food in Runyankole. When I asked you why you were using a language I cannot understand, you said that's how you were taught when you're young," Ruto said.

He went on to thank Museveni for his leadership and wisdom.

"But again we appreciate your wisdom as always. Whenever you come to visit us, we like to listen to you as an elder and as a person who has been a leader in our region," he added.

This is not the first time Ruto has spoken about his desire to become an evangelist.

Back in 2021, when he was Deputy President, he told a group of bishops he wanted to spread the Gospel after his political career.

"Although I am not a preacher, I have a Christian background. I have told the bishops today that when I am done with leadership I want to be an evangelist because I want to be a contributor towards people going to heaven," Ruto said at the time.

Museveni arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday for a high-level visit focused on strengthening ties between Uganda and Kenya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the visit, the two leaders signed eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation and support regional integration.

"Kenya and Uganda share a historical partnership anchored in common ideals, deep respect, and a shared ambition for regional stability and progress," President Ruto said during the signing.

Their talks covered major regional projects, including the long-awaited extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to Malaba and into Uganda. They also discussed upgrading the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway to improve transport links.

The two also addressed the ongoing dispute over Migingo Island, which has been a point of tension between the two countries. Both leaders agreed to pursue a peaceful solution and strengthen cooperation on border security and shared resources.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, President Museveni thanked Kenya for the warm welcome and said the signed MoUs would help drive regional cooperation and economic progress.

"The key to Africa's prosperity lies in increasing the production of goods and services, but we must also consider the market for these products," Museveni said.