Rwanda: Kagame Meets New AfDB Boss

31 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Umutesi

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, July 31, met with Sidi Ould Tah, the newly elected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, at Village Urugwiro.

Their discussions focused on the strong collaboration between Rwanda and the Bank, and the future of this partnership as Tah prepares to officially take office in September, according to the Office of the President.

Tah, a Mauritanian economist, was elected as the next AfDB President on May 29 during the Bank's annual meetings held in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. Tah, who succeeds Nigerian economist Akinwumi Adesina, will assume office in September.

The AfDB is a longtime economic partner of Rwanda.

Most recently, on July 14, the Bank approved €260.76 million (approximately Rwf435 billion) to support Rwanda's electricity infrastructure and clean energy access under the Rwanda Energy Sector Result-Based Financing (RBF II) programme.

The funding package includes €173.84 million from AfDB and an additional €86.92 million (about Rwf145 billion) from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

In June, the Bank also approved a $500,000 grant to fund a feasibility study for the first phase of a proposed cable car transport system in Kigali, aimed at enhancing urban mobility.

Over the years, AfDB has played a key role in Rwanda's development, partnering with the government on projects that have transformed the agriculture sector, improved food security, and promoted sustainable infrastructure.

