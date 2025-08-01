Somalia Cabinet Praises National Army After Beled-Hawo Takeover

Mogadishu — The Cabinet of the Federal Government of Somalia has praised the National Army for its responsibility and dedication in preventing harm to civilians in Balad-Hawo district.

The Cabinet also commended various community groups for supporting state-building efforts and promoting peace in the Gedo region, where government service centers continue to operate.

The Cabinet emphasized that the Federal Government prioritizes the fight against extremist groups, aiming to ensure Somali citizens enjoy peace, stability, and comprehensive public services.

It warned that anyone disrupting peace efforts and obstructing the campaign against militants will face consequences.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, approved the Digital Finance Management Regulation and the 2024 annual financial audit, marking a step toward improved financial governance.

The Cabinet called on all segments of society to contribute to national peace and development, reaffirming the government's commitment to enhancing security and public services across Somalia.