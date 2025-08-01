Uganda: Kabaka Warns Subjects Against Opportunistic Politicians in Coronation Day Message

KIBULI - The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, has warned his subjects against falling into the traps of opportunistic politicians as Uganda heads into a new election season.

In a pre-recorded video message played during celebrations marking his 32nd coronation anniversary at Kibuli Hill, the Kabaka urged the people of Buganda to be extremely vigilant and reject manipulation by leaders who offer them little in return for their loyalty.

"Do not fall prey to opportunists who use elections to deceive you with peanuts," the Kabaka said.

Although he did not attend the event in person, the Kabaka used the occasion to thank the people of Buganda--and Ugandans beyond the kingdom--for their enduring loyalty and support for the monarchy.

He called on his subjects to continue defending the institution from those who seek to weaken it.

The Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, addressed the gathering and assured them that the Kabaka is steadily recovering, although still unable to resume his full duties.

Prince Kassim Nakibinge, the titular head of Muslims in Uganda and host of the ceremony, echoed the Kabaka's caution.

He emphasized the need for active participation in upcoming elections, warning that disengagement could pave the way for unfit leadership.

"If you do not take part in elections, you risk being led by those who do not deserve to lead," Nakibinge said. "I urge you to choose competent and able leaders."

He further advised citizens to scrutinize politicians closely, especially those who seek to exploit the masses for personal or political gain.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prince Nakibinge also condemned recent incidents of political violence in constituencies such as Kawempe North and during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries.

He urged security agencies to reform their methods and called for free, fair, and peaceful elections.

"Let politicians allow the rightful winners to take their seats without resistance," he said, calling for civility and justice throughout the electoral process.

He concluded by thanking the leadership of Mengo for allowing the Muslim community to host this year's coronation anniversary.

The event was attended by leaders from the central government, Buganda Kingdom officials, religious leaders from various faiths, politicians, and hundreds of the Kabaka's subjects from across the country.

Among the dignitaries present were the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, as well as princes and princesses from the royal family.