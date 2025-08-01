Uganda: Mayuge's Mugabi, 28, Sweeps Himself Into 2026 Presidential Race

As Uganda's political landscape heats up ahead of the 2026 general elections, another candidate from the eastern region has thrown his hat into the ring.

David Mugabi, a youthful and ambitious politician from Mayuge District, officially announced his intention to run for the country's highest office.

Speaking at a press briefing in Jinja City, Mugabi confirmed his presidential bid, joining a growing list of contenders including incumbent President Museveni, National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, and Forum for Democratic Change's James Nandala Mafabi.

"I am standing for the presidency not because I am the richest, but because I believe Uganda needs new leadership with clean hands and bold ideas," Mugabi told journalists.

Unveiling a comprehensive 67-point manifesto, Mugabi placed strong emphasis on employability programs designed to equip young Ugandans with practical skills aimed at reducing unemployment.

He highlighted his commitment to hands-on training that empowers youth to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Expressing concern about the growing number of Ugandan youth migrating abroad in search of work, Mugabi lamented the loss of talent and human resource potential.

"We are losing our future to the Middle East. The brains that should be building Uganda are sweeping streets abroad. This must stop," he said.

Describing the nation as being at a critical crossroads, Mugabi argued that despair has become widespread among citizens.

He identified entrepreneurship and innovation as key pillars to uplift communities and bring meaningful change to the lives of Ugandans.

"We shall sweep out the termites that have eaten at the foundation of our education system, leaving hollow structures where knowledge palaces should stand," he said.

Another major focus of his manifesto is the fight against corruption. Mugabi pointed out that the misuse of public resources continues to undermine development efforts, stressing the urgent need to dismantle corrupt networks if Uganda is to realize its full potential.

"Uganda is not poor. We are just poorly governed. Every program launched ends up in private pockets. People are afraid to speak up. It's time we dismantled this system of impunity," he charged.

He criticized the current civil service, accusing some officials of capturing development projects for personal gain.

"Programs have been championed but their whereabouts are hard to trace. Corruption continues to ruin every effort. Billions are spent, yet the common man sees nothing," Mugabi added.

On the matter of political alliances, Mugabi emphasized that he is not seeking endorsements from any established political bloc.

Instead, he called on ordinary Ugandans to support a fresh leadership that serves the people rather than ruling them.

"I am not part of the political class that brought us here. I come with no baggage. I ask Ugandans to give a chance to fresh leadership that serves, not rules," he said.

He appealed to security agencies to ensure a level playing field for all candidates and called for an open democratic space where all contenders can freely engage voters.

"Let the police and other agencies protect the will of the people, not interests of individuals. Uganda must belong to all its citizens, not just a few," he emphasized.

While acknowledging limited financial resources, Mugabi invited well-wishers to support his campaign through fundraising efforts.

"I don't have billions, but I have belief, vision, and courage. If you believe in a better Uganda, walk with me," he appealed.

A 28-year-old graduate of Busitema University, Mugabi currently serves as Secretary of the Youth Council in the Busoga Kingdom.

His presidential bid places him among a handful of Basoga who have aspired to the nation's highest office, following the footsteps of Maureen Kyalya Walube and Nancy Kalembe.