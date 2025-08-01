Nigeria: Tinubu Transfers Office of Surveyor-General to Presidency

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation to the Presidency.

This, President Tinubu explained, is a decisive move to accelerate the execution of national legacy infrastructure projects.

The directive, announced during the 150th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the State House, Abuja, aims to ensure seamless planning, geospatial coordination, and timely delivery of priority federal infrastructure projects, such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the President stressed that locating the Surveyor-General's office directly under the Presidency would eliminate bureaucratic delays and enhance oversight of the administration's strategic developmental goals.

"We must break away from bottlenecks. Our legacy projects are too important to be slowed down. We're taking direct control to ensure results," the President was quoted as saying.

