Africa: How Giants of Africa Fueled Nshizirungu's Passion for Basketball

Patrick Nshizirungu, then 16 year-old boy from Rwanda, stepped onto a writhe court in 2015 that would change his life. What started as a chance to play basketball on school breaks turned into something much bigger.

He went to the Giants of Africa (GOA) camp that summer, full of questions and hope, which turned out to be a way to grow as a person, gain confidence, and find meaning in life.

At 26 years now, Nshizirungu is no longer just a camper; ten years later, he is a professional basketball player, a GOA alumnus, and a mentor who helps the next generation of Rwandan youth find their own way just like he did.

His story, which begins with humble beginnings and is fueled by opportunity, demonstrates how sports can transform not just a game, but a life.

Nshizirungu, now playing for Rwanda Energy Group (REG), was a teenager in Rwanda trying to figure out what basketball could offer for him. He first heard about Giants of Africa (GOA) from other young players who talked about it like it was a golden ticket. They said it was a camp that could help you get scholarships abroad and train you at the same time.

"When I heard about GOA camp, they told us that if we got the chance to go to GOA, a school in America might give us a scholarship that made me want to join," he said.

He signed up, not really knowing what to expect. What he found was more than just drills and workouts; it was a place filled with energy, purpose, and people who believed in growth, both on and off the court.

Days were filled with running, training, and bonding. But what stuck with him most was the sense of belonging that formed between the campers.

"When you join, you meet friends and it becomes like a family, those are the people you grow with, and even later in life, you stay connected. I kept showing up to the training consistently and I realized what it meant being a part of a team of people who check up on you and teach me about life and other experiences I didn't know," he recalls.

Though the days were intense, the experience gave him more than physical training. It planted the seed of leadership and confidence in a teenager who, at the time, was still figuring out who he wanted to be.

"I used to be scared to even go to the market, but being around so many people at the camp helped me get comfortable in big groups. It built my confidence, and how to even speak in public."

Growing through the camp

As years went on, Nshizirungu started realizing the experience wasn't just about playing basketball -- it was about becoming a better version of himself. He remembers how much effort the coaches put into developing not only their athletic skills but also their mindset.

The training focused on the basics -- shooting, ball handling, footwork -- but Nshizirungu says that was only part of the picture. The real growth came in how they were being prepared to act like professionals, to think beyond the game itself.

"They made us strong mentally. It wasn't just about playing. It was about how to carry yourself, how to respect the game, and how to be ready for challenges. I had to learn how to adapt, communicate, and it introduced me to a larger social world. I would say it helped me far beyond basketball," he explains.

The structure of the camp also gave him something that would later shape his leadership style -- a sense of responsibility. Being on time, listening, pushing through tough drills, supporting teammates -- it all added up.

"That camp trained us like we were already professionals; you had to show discipline, learn quickly, and work with others. Those things stuck with me."

Nshizirungu officially became a Giants of Africa alumnus in 2023. By then, he had spent years growing through the program and felt ready to give back. He joined the basketball operations team, supporting camps through logistics, equipment management, and helping organize events.

Beyond that, he started mentoring younger players -- some of whom now compete in Rwanda's second division. Drawing from his own experience, he focused on building their skills and mindset without charging them, a way of honoring the free support he once received.

"I had five kids I trained for free, and now seven of them play in the second division. That's what makes me proud, I also support a community outreach project where we train other young players at camps, I believe that becoming an alumni was more of a commitment to helping the next generations," he said.

Challenges

Nshizirungu's journey wasn't easy. Like many young athletes in Rwanda, he faced financial obstacles early on. He recalls asking his mother for school shoes; then using the money to buy basketball shoes instead. At the time, support for sports was limited, and being benched for not having proper gear was common.

"No one believed in basketball as a future; they saw it as wasting money. I remember not having the proper shoes to play basketball with but it didn't stop me. By the time I made it to the Rwanda basketball league, that was when I could afford proper shoes," he recalls.

Through it all, basketball shaped his character. It taught him discipline, resilience, and how to lead with purpose both on and off the court.

Now, nearly a decade after his first camp, Nshizirungu sees a new wave of talent rising in Rwanda -- and he's genuinely impressed. The younger players coming through GOA today have more resources, better coaching, and stronger fundamentals than his generation ever did.

"They already know how to shoot, how to dribble -- at our age, we didn't have that," he says. "Some of them could play in a league right now if they wanted."

He credits GOA's continued investment, especially the presence of NBA-level coaches and structured leadership training, for the improvement. He believes the future of basketball in Rwanda is bright, not just because of talent, but because the next generation is getting opportunities earlier, and in a more supportive system.