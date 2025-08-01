Congo-Kinshasa: Barcelona Signs Shirt Sponsorship Deal with War-Torn DR Congo

DR Congo signed a $50 Million partnership with football giants Barcelona.
1 August 2025
Barcelona is set to feature  "DR Congo - Heart of Africa" on the back of their training shirts from next season, following a $50 million four-year partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The deal, aimed at promoting tourism and investment, has sparked debate in DR Congo, where critics argue the funds should address pressing domestic needs, such as the chronically underfunded national football league. Supporters, however, see it as a valuable opportunity to raise the country's global profile.

As part of the agreement, Barcelona's Camp Nou will host an exhibition showing DR Congo's culture and sports, and training camps will be organized for Congolese youth and coaches across various sports. The DR Congo has also signed similar deals with AC Milan and AS Monaco.

The move mirrors Rwanda's controversial "Visit Rwanda: sponsorships with top European clubs, which have faced criticism amid accusations of the country's involvement in the eastern DR Congo conflict.

DR Congo officials defend the partnerships as strategic investments; however, others worry they could overshadow the ongoing insecurity and human rights concerns in the region.

