Zimbabwe: Sinking Dynamos Finally Registers Denver Mukamba

Dynamos on Thursday finally registered midfielder Denver Mukamba after a one-month trial.

Mukamba becomes the fifth player to be registered by the fading giants, who are currently second from bottom on the log.

Mukamba is marking his return to Dynamos since his departure in 2023.

He last featured for Scottland FC in the Northern Region Division One League last season and was currently unattached to any club this year.

Meanwhile, former Yadah FC coach Thomas Ruzive has been appointed assistant coach at Dynamos.

Ruzive will be working with incoming coach Kelvin Kaindu, who is expected to start training the side next week Monday, once his work permit is done.

According to inside sources, Ruzive will lead the technical team on Saturday when Dynamos hosts MWOS at Rufaro Stadium.