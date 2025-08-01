Ethiopia Taking Center Stage in Combating Climate Change, Creating Resilient Env't - Foreign Diplomat & Investors

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is increasingly recognized for its leadership in addressing climate change and fostering environmental resilience, members of the diplomatic community based in Addis Ababa and foreign investors affirmed.

Ethiopia disclosed on Thursday that a record-breaking 714.7 million tree seedlings were planted in a single day across the country.

The nationwide tree planting campaign, which is being held under the theme: "Renewal Through Planting," is part of Ethiopia's annual plan of planting a staggering number of 7.5 billion trees during the ongoing rainy season.

The foreign nationals participated in the historic planting of 714.7 million seedlings yesterday along with government officials in Sheger City around Furi area.

Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of China in Addis Ababa Liu Xiao Guang said that Ethiopia is playing a crucial role through its Green Legacy Initiative in combating climate change, and creating a better future for next generations.

"We are more than happy to be part of the GLI. I think this is a joint effort by the international community to combat climate change, and create a better future for our next generations," the Minister Counsellor said.

Praising Ethiopia's commitment to its green initiative, he stressed on the need to join hands in the efforts to mitigate the negative effects of climate change.

He added "We appreciate this green legacy initiative. I think this is good for our next generations and good for the shared community."

Similarly, General Manager of Ethiopian Steel Profiling and Building Plc Mahdi Zemmouchi commended the commitment of the Ethiopian government, indicating that this is a sign of the Ethiopian government's serious commitment.

"I am more motivated to plant the trees and to think about our environment, because Ethiopia is really taking this seriously. And this is such a good nature of Ethiopia," he added.

For companies who want to invest in the agricultural sector, they will see that Ethiopia is serious with climate change, and they are becoming more resilient, he further affirmed.

CEO of Safaricom Ethiopia Wim Vanhelleputte for his part encouraged governments and all private companies, international organizations, to join hands for this kind of initiatives.

He added "It will be there for your children, for your grandchildren, they will appreciate the effort that you've made today, because it is in the interest of humanity."

Ethiopia has already planted over 40 billion trees over recent years through the Green Legacy Initiative, raising forest cover to 23.6 percent and reaffirming its dedication to environmental restoration and climate resilience.