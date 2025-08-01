Sudan: Armed Forces, Joint Force Record Their 225th Victory Over Al-Dagalo Militia

El-Fashir, July 31, 2025 (SUNA) - The Command of the 6th Infantry Division in El-Fashir, the Joint Force of the Armed Struggle Movements, and the supporting forces achieved Thursday a new victory over the terrorist Al-Dagalo militia, defeating a militia force on the northern hub and inflicting it heavy losses in lives and equipment.

The battle resulted in the burning of a number of the militia's combat vehicles, and the remaining fighters fled north of the city, leaving behind their wounded and dead elements on the battlefield.

The 6th Infantry Division stated, in a statement, that the forces took over a number of militia positions and defenses with high morale, including chants of "Allahu Akbar" (Allah is Great), and enthusiastic recitations that boosted the morale of soldiers and citizens. They raised the slogan "Our Might is in Our Unity," underlining that El-Fashir is impregnable against the militia.

The 6th Infantry Division asserted that the armed, the joint, and the supporting forces are fighting side by side, in one trench, and in complete harmony, stating that the militia and its supporters are spreading lies through their media rooms about differences between the armed forces and the joint force of the armed struggle movements, exploiting the speech of Field Marshal Minni Arko Minawi, the Governor of the Darfur Region, to promote this lie and cover up their repeated defeats in the Kordofan and Darfur axis.

The 6th Division indicated that the forces captured the villages of Om Mandarabah, Rehaid-Al-Nuba, and Fashir-Al-Sultan on Wednesday, and that today, Thursday, Adab al-Asi recorded a victory in the northern axis. However, the response to the nonsense of the Al-Dagalo militia is the recurred victories the forces have recorded in all battles, referring to victory number (225) recorded today, Thursday.

The Sixth Infantry Division affirmed that the armed forces and the joint force would remain steadfast and hold the trigger until their last breath.