Central Africa: Sudan Chairs Meetings of Great Lakes Region's Minerals Ministers

1 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, August 1, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Minerals, Nour Eldaiem Taha, has headed the Sudanese delegation participating in the eighth session of the Ministers of Minerals of the Great Lakes Region.

In his speech at the opening session, where he chaired the ministerial meeting on Thursday, the Minister pointed to the difficulties facing the countries of the region, represented by security challenges, which require cooperation and coordination among member states.

The Minister of Minerals added that it was necessary to work to enhance cooperation in the field of minerals, promote good governance of natural resources, and support coordination efforts and mechanisms to prevent smuggling, enabling these countries to confront challenges, overcome obstacles, and achieve sustainable development for the peoples of the region as a whole.

While chairing the closed session of the Minerals Ministers, Nour Eldaiem Taha explained the developments in Sudan, fueled by the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) intervention in the ongoing war by arming and financing Al-Dagalo terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in its attempt to seize power by force, committing horrific atrocities against civilians, vandalization of vital infrastructure, and committing crimes against humanity and war crimes documented in reports by regional and international organizations.

The Minister also highlighted the country's endeavours to achieve peace following its victories over the rebel RSF militia, and its efforts to establish a transitional government through a roadmap, top of which the appointment of a prime minister in preparation for general elections and Sudan's transition to democratic rule. This initiative has been welcomed by the United Nations and the African Union.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Minerals called on the international community to condemn the move taken by the RSF militia to declare a parallel government to the legitimate government. This move has undoubtedly been rejected by several countries and international and regional organizations, including the Great Lakes Organization.

He demanded the condemnation of all forms of support provided to the rebel RSF militia and its regional backers.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.