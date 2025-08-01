Central Africa: Sudan Chairs Meetings of Great Lakes Region's Minerals Ministers

Port Sudan, August 1, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Minerals, Nour Eldaiem Taha, has headed the Sudanese delegation participating in the eighth session of the Ministers of Minerals of the Great Lakes Region.

In his speech at the opening session, where he chaired the ministerial meeting on Thursday, the Minister pointed to the difficulties facing the countries of the region, represented by security challenges, which require cooperation and coordination among member states.

The Minister of Minerals added that it was necessary to work to enhance cooperation in the field of minerals, promote good governance of natural resources, and support coordination efforts and mechanisms to prevent smuggling, enabling these countries to confront challenges, overcome obstacles, and achieve sustainable development for the peoples of the region as a whole.

While chairing the closed session of the Minerals Ministers, Nour Eldaiem Taha explained the developments in Sudan, fueled by the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) intervention in the ongoing war by arming and financing Al-Dagalo terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in its attempt to seize power by force, committing horrific atrocities against civilians, vandalization of vital infrastructure, and committing crimes against humanity and war crimes documented in reports by regional and international organizations.

The Minister also highlighted the country's endeavours to achieve peace following its victories over the rebel RSF militia, and its efforts to establish a transitional government through a roadmap, top of which the appointment of a prime minister in preparation for general elections and Sudan's transition to democratic rule. This initiative has been welcomed by the United Nations and the African Union.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Minerals called on the international community to condemn the move taken by the RSF militia to declare a parallel government to the legitimate government. This move has undoubtedly been rejected by several countries and international and regional organizations, including the Great Lakes Organization.

He demanded the condemnation of all forms of support provided to the rebel RSF militia and its regional backers.