Tunisia: 'Tunisia Has Borne Heavy Burden ... Our Position Remains Firm in Rejecting Role of Transit or Settlement Country,' Says Saied

31 July 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, July 31 — President of the Republic Kais Saied on Thursday received visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The meeting focused on the shared commitment to scaling up bilateral cooperation in several fields, notably transport, health, agriculture, and energy, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

Among the key topics discussed was the need for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to organise air bridges for the voluntary return of irregular migrants currently residing in Tunisia.

The importance of dismantling the criminal networks that traffic in human beings and, shockingly, in their organs was also underlined.

President Saied pointed out that Tunisia has borne a heavy burden, and this situation cannot continue, reaffirming Tunisia's firm and unwavering stance as it refuses to become a transit point or a permanent settlement for irregular migrants.

He further emphasised that Tunisia had treated the migrants humanely during the dismantling of several camps. However, no state can accept individuals who are on its territory in violation of its laws, especially since these irregular migrants are victims of an unjust international system, of which Tunisia itself is also a victim.

The two leaders also addressed several regional issues, including the situation in occupied Palestine and the ongoing genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist occupation forces.

In addition to the tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, the occupation forces are deliberately targeting the foundations of life, including starvation and deprivation, even of a drop of water. The Palestinian people are starving before the eyes of the world and dying of thirst.

President Saied reiterated Tunisia's unwavering position: the Palestinian people have a legitimate right to establish an independent and fully sovereign state on the entirety of the Palestinian land, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, a right that will not lapse with the passage of time.

He further stated that international legality is eroding in the face of a new humanitarian legitimacy that is emerging, as evidenced by the widespread protests around the world denouncing these crimes.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.