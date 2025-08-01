Tunisia: 'Tunisia Has Borne Heavy Burden ... Our Position Remains Firm in Rejecting Role of Transit or Settlement Country,' Says Saied

Tunis, July 31 — President of the Republic Kais Saied on Thursday received visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The meeting focused on the shared commitment to scaling up bilateral cooperation in several fields, notably transport, health, agriculture, and energy, according to a Presidency of the Republic press release.

Among the key topics discussed was the need for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to organise air bridges for the voluntary return of irregular migrants currently residing in Tunisia.

The importance of dismantling the criminal networks that traffic in human beings and, shockingly, in their organs was also underlined.

President Saied pointed out that Tunisia has borne a heavy burden, and this situation cannot continue, reaffirming Tunisia's firm and unwavering stance as it refuses to become a transit point or a permanent settlement for irregular migrants.

He further emphasised that Tunisia had treated the migrants humanely during the dismantling of several camps. However, no state can accept individuals who are on its territory in violation of its laws, especially since these irregular migrants are victims of an unjust international system, of which Tunisia itself is also a victim.

The two leaders also addressed several regional issues, including the situation in occupied Palestine and the ongoing genocidal crimes committed by the Zionist occupation forces.

In addition to the tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, the occupation forces are deliberately targeting the foundations of life, including starvation and deprivation, even of a drop of water. The Palestinian people are starving before the eyes of the world and dying of thirst.

President Saied reiterated Tunisia's unwavering position: the Palestinian people have a legitimate right to establish an independent and fully sovereign state on the entirety of the Palestinian land, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, a right that will not lapse with the passage of time.

He further stated that international legality is eroding in the face of a new humanitarian legitimacy that is emerging, as evidenced by the widespread protests around the world denouncing these crimes.