Uganda: Museveni Lectures Kenya Defence College Students On East African Unity, Economic Integration

President Museveni who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, delivered a thought-provoking lecture to 72 students of the Kenya National Defence College, focusing on the critical themes of regional unity, strategic security, and economic integration.

Addressing the students in Nairobi, President Museveni underscored the need for East African nations to embrace collaboration as a foundation for shared prosperity.

"The key to Africa's prosperity lies in producing more goods and services, but we must also consider who buys them," he said, highlighting the importance of market access and consumer engagement.

The president emphasized that East African countries often produce similar goods, which limits intra-regional trade.

He urged nations to view each other not as competitors, but as essential partners in development.

"We all need each other to prosper," he said. "Love Uganda because you need it. Love Kenya because you need it. Love Africa because you need it."

He framed East African unity as both a strategic and ideological necessity, calling on citizens to embrace their shared destinies. He noted that by working together, countries in the region can unlock economic opportunities, ensure security, and achieve long-term stability.

President Museveni also highlighted the importance of regional security, pointing out that economic interdependence is key to sustaining peace. He called for greater cooperation to strengthen strategic security across the continent.

"There is a pressing need for economic integration for Africa to prosper," he stressed.

As part of his message of unity, the president promoted Swahili as a common regional language, describing it as a vital tool for fostering connection and solidarity.

"By embracing Swahili, we can create a strong unity in East Africa," he noted, adding that a shared language can reinforce the bonds of undugu (brotherhood) across borders.

Museveni argued that Africa must develop a "centre of gravity"--a core of unified purpose--rooted in this brotherhood, which can be used to propel the continent toward prosperity and lasting security.

The lecture was attended by several senior Kenyan government and military officials, including the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Soipan Tuya; Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs, Wycliffe Oparanya; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Patrick Mariru; and the Commandant of the National Defence College, Lt. Gen. Juma Mwinyikai.

In his closing remarks, President Museveni called on the students--many of whom are future leaders--to champion the cause of integration and rational economic planning.

"Harness Africa's abundant resources. Rationalise our economies. And above all, embrace unity as a transformative force for the future of our people."