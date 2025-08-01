Tanzania Sets Eyes On Intra-African Trade Fair

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA will leverage the 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in Algeria to promote local products and showcase the country's burgeoning manufacturing prowess on a continental stage.

Tantrade Director General, Dr Latifa Khamis told the 'Daily News' that the fair, scheduled for September 4 to 10, this year, will feature exhibitors from over 140 countries and is expected to attract 35,000 visitors.

"Our participation aims to promote Tanzanian products and showcase the innovation and entrepreneurship driving our economy," said Dr Khamis, adding that they represent sectors from energy and health to ICT, mining, startups and youth-led enterprises on this continental platform.

Dr Khamis said Tanzania's national pavilion will showcase a diverse range of products and services across key sectors, including industrial goods, agriculture, textiles, construction, consumer goods, creative industries, education and tourism.

Under the theme 'Gateway to New Opportunities,' the fair promotes AfCFTA, fostering regional collaboration and opening new markets for African entrepreneurs and investors.

As Tanzania looks to Algeria this September, the country aims to showcase its economic potential, strengthen trade ties, promote innovation and drive sustainable development through regional integration.

The journey to Algiers marks a bold step toward a future full of opportunity. Dr Khamis said Tanzania's participation in the Intra African Trade Fair seeks to build strong export pipelines by connecting directly with continental buyers, investors and distributors.

The IATF is a biennial trade and investment platform designed to deepen intra-African commerce and support AfCFTA implementation by linking businesses, investors and governments across Africa.

The inaugural IATF2021 in Durban, South Africa, featured exhibitions, B2B and B2G matchmaking, high-level conferences and a virtual trade platform, showcasing sectors like creative arts, automotive, youth innovation and standards harmonisation.

Building on this, IATF2023 in Cairo, Egypt, themed 'The AfCFTA Marketplace,' highlighted trade forums and side events focused on women and youth entrepreneurship, industrial standards, finance and trade integration.

Tanzania's active participation in the Intra-African Trade Fair underscores its commitment to leveraging regional markets as a catalyst for economic diversification and industrial growth.

By engaging directly with continental buyers and investors, Tanzania aims to expand its export capacity, create jobs and enhance the competitiveness of its local industries on a larger scale.

Moreover, the fair provides a vital platform for Tanzanian entrepreneurs, especially youths and startups, to access new opportunities, share innovative solutions and build strategic partnerships.

This not only strengthens Tanzania's position within Africa's integrated market but also contributes to the broader goals of sustainable development and economic resilience across the continent.