Egypt: 1st Day of Egypt's 2025 Senate Elections Kicks Off for Egyptians Abroad

The 2025 Senate election has kicked off for Egyptians living abroad and is expected to continue for two days in a row are August 1 and 2. The elections will begin inside Egypt on August 4 and 5.

Egyptians in New Zealand and Australia have started to flock and cast their ballots in the elections.

Polling stations will open successively in different countries over the coming hour, including: North Korea, Japan, and South Korea at 3 a.m. [Cairo local time], Taiwan, Hong Kong and China at 4 a.m. [Cairo local time]. All other countries around the world will be following.

Counselor Ahmed Bandari, Director of the Executive Office of the National Elections Authority [NEA] said in a press conference that they are following the updates of the Senate election's 1st day from the Authority's Operations Room.

He added that the Egyptian Embassy in New Zealand was the first to open its doors to the Egyptian community living abroad.

At the press conference, Egypt's ambassador to New Zealand, George Azer, who participated via video conference, stated that, according to local time, the voting process for Egyptians residing in New Zealand has begun.

He affirmed that the embassy is 'fully prepared for the election process and opened the polling stations already.'

'We hope for a productive day with good participation from Egyptians residing New Zealand,' Ambassador Azer said.

Counselor Ahmed Bandari affirmed that NEA will be monitoring the electoral process 'moment by moment' to intervene at any time in the event of any complaints or technical observations.

He noted that the last polling station to open will be in Los Angeles, USA, at 4:00 PM on August 1.

He also urged Egyptians abroad to head to their embassies to participate and cast their votes in the 2025 Senate elections.

Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formed a central operations room to monitor the progress of the electoral process abroad via full coordination with Egyptian diplomatic missions.

During the past period, the Foreign Ministry has witnessed coordination and communication with the National Elections Authority (NEA) to ensure full readiness for all components of the electoral process outside Egypt.

Up to 136 electoral committees were established across 117 countries in preparations for Egypt's 2025 senate elections for Egyptians living abroad.

Egypt's National Elections Authority will be holding three different press conferences, on Friday, marking the elections 1st day to follow up with updates on the voting process for Egyptian expats.

Egypt Today