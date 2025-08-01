Egypt: FM - Egypt Categorically Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's outright rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

The minister reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering support for a two-state solution, backing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with Al Quds (occupied East Jerusalem) as its capital.

The statement was made during a meeting between the foreign minister and Senator Jeff Merkley, member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Subcommittee on State Department and Foreign Operations Appropriations, as part of the minister's ongoing talks with US congressmen in Washington.

The talks focused on enhancing the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, building upon fruitful bilateral cooperation in various sectors to serve the interests of both countries and promote regional security and stability.

Abdelatty underlined Egypt's pivotal role as a cornerstone of peace and stability in both the Middle East and Africa.

The talks also covered the recent developments in the Gaza Strip, during which Abdelatty outlined Egypt's ongoing efforts, in coordination with the United States and Qatar, to secure a ceasefire, facilitate the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and ensure the safe and consistent delivery of humanitarian aid.

Abdelatty expressed appreciation for Senator Merkley's commitment to regional peace and stability, underlining the key role of the United States in securing a truce, maintaining peace and stability, and alleviating the humanitarian suffering of civilians in Gaza.

MENA