Congo-Kinshasa: TotalEnergies CAF CHAN 2024 - Congo Team Profile

Congo's Red Devils return to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 with hopes of surpassing their previous best performances.

After reaching the quarter-finals in 2018 and 2020, the team, led by head coach Barthélémy Ngatsono, is eager to take the next step and establish themselves among Africa's elite.

Factfile

Nickname : The Red Devils

: The Red Devils Number of Appearances : 5 (2014, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024)

: 5 (2014, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024) Best Performance: Quarter-finals (2018, 2020)

How They Qualified

Congo overcame Equatorial Guinea in a tightly contested qualification series. After a 0-0 draw away, they secured a crucial 2-1 victory at home to book their place in the tournament.

Player to Watch

Chelcy Bonazebi: The Red Star goalkeeper stands out for his towering presence at 1.97m and exceptional reflexes. Known for his commanding aerial ability and excellent game reading, Bonazebi has been a stabilizing force in Congo's defense. His calm demeanor under pressure and ability to organize the backline will be vital to the team's success.

Coach: Barthélémy Ngatsono

Ngatsono has built a reputation for his tactical astuteness and ability to adapt to different opponents. His balanced approach combines defensive organization with quick transitions to exploit opportunities. With a strong emphasis on physical preparation and discipline, he ensures his team is ready for the demands of top-level competition.

What to Expect

Congo aims to break their quarter-final ceiling in this year's CHAN. Armed with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, the Red Devils are well-positioned to make a deep run. Their tactical flexibility and strong preparation suggest a team ready to compete with the best.

Fan Zone

Did you know? If Congo reaches the semi-finals this year, it will mark their best-ever performance in CHAN history.