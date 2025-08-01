Africa: From Singuluma to El Kaabi - Can CHAN 2024 Unleash the Next Hat-Trick Hero?

Since its inception in 2009, the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) has showcased thrilling football and unearthed local legends.

But while goals come and go, hat-tricks remain rare and unforgettable.

In the tournament's 15-year history, only three players have pulled off the ultimate striker's feat--a hat-trick in a single CHAN match.

As CHAN 2024 kicks off this weekend across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the spotlight turns once again to the question: Can someone join this elite club?

Zambia's Given Singuluma was the first to etch his name into the CHAN history books.

In the tournament's debut edition in 2009, the striker smashed three past hosts Côte d'Ivoire in a display of raw power and clinical finishing.

Singuluma's heroics didn't end there--he scored five goals in total, helping Zambia to a third-place finish and cementing himself as the top scorer of the tournament.

Seven years later, in 2016, Nigeria's Chisom Chikatara lit up the stadium in Rwanda.

The Abia Warriors forward came off the bench to deliver a dazzling second-half hat-trick in a 4-1 demolition of Niger.

Dubbed "the Kolanut Boy" for his roots in Abia State, Chikatara's performance sent Nigerian fans into a frenzy--even though the Super Eagles ultimately failed to progress deep into the competition.

Then came perhaps the most iconic CHAN campaign yet--Ayoub El Kaabi in 2018.

The Moroccan striker's rampage was nothing short of legendary.

With eight goals in five matches, El Kaabi didn't just score; he redefined dominance at the tournament.

His hat-trick against Guinea was pure artistry--timed runs, ruthless finishes, and unstoppable movement.

El Kaabi powered Morocco to their first CHAN title, writing himself into folklore as the tournament's all-time top scorer.

"It was CHAN that gave me the biggest spotlight of my life. That tournament changed my career forever," El Kaabi later reflected.

These hat-tricks have not only thrilled fans but launched careers.

El Kaabi earned a big move to Europe. Singuluma became a Zambian icon. Chikatara attracted interest across Africa and beyond.

Will 2024 bring the fourth?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CHAN 2024 promises another captivating chapter. With top home-based talents from 19 African nations set to clash, eyes are on the forwards--those capable of conjuring something extraordinary.

Senegal, the defending champions, come armed with their solid structure and goal threats.

Uganda, hosting part of the tournament, will count on passionate home support and star striker Yunus Sentamu.

Nigeria, still chasing their first CHAN title, have spoken boldly of their ambition. Morocco, home of the most feared CHAN striker in history, are hungry to reclaim their crown.

But who will rise? Who will seize the moment and light up the tournament with a hat-trick that changes everything?

CHAN isn't just about silverware--it's about stars being born, careers taking off, and history being written.

With the tournament returning to East Africa for the first time, the stage is set for a new name to emerge and dazzle.

Only three players in history have done it. Will CHAN 2024 deliver the fourth?