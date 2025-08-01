Africa: CHAN Hall of Fame - a Look Back At the Competition's Greatest Players

As the 2024 edition of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 kicks off across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, we look back at the seven players who have claimed the prestigious Best Player of the Tournament award -- an honour that has earned them a place in the CHAN Hall of Fame.

Since its inception in 2009, CHAN has celebrated the very best of local talent on the African continent -- a stage exclusively reserved for players competing in their domestic leagues.

And in every edition, one player has risen above the rest to leave an indelible mark.

Among the hundreds who've competed, only seven players have walked away with the tournament's most coveted individual honour: Best Player of the Tournament.

Each of these stars didn't just impress--they defined the rhythm and spirit of their respective editions.

2009 - Tresor Mputu Mabi (DR Congo)

The tournament's very first MVP remains one of its most iconic. A magician in midfield, Mputu's vision, flair and leadership were instrumental in DR Congo's maiden CHAN title triumph in Côte d'Ivoire. He set the bar for future editions, showing how CHAN could be a launchpad for stardom.

2011 - Zouheir Dhaouadi (Tunisia)

Two years later in Sudan, Zouheir Dhaouadi dazzled fans with his creativity and intelligent play. The Tunisian attacking midfielder not only pulled the strings for his team but also finished as joint top scorer. His performances powered Tunisia to their first CHAN title.

2014 - Ejike Uzoenyi (Nigeria)

In South Africa, Ejike Uzoenyi captured attention with his explosive pace and pinpoint deliveries from the left wing. The Nigerian winger was relentless throughout the tournament and was deservedly crowned MVP. His efforts earned him a spot in Nigeria's 2014 World Cup squad -- a rare feat for a CHAN star.

2016 - Meshack Elia (DR Congo)

Back to DR Congo dominance in 2016, Meshack Elia took over the spotlight in Rwanda. His trickery, acceleration and cold-blooded finishing lit up the tournament. Elia led DR Congo to their second CHAN crown and proved to be a nightmare for defenders.

2018 - Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco)

No CHAN history can be told without mentioning Ayoub El Kaabi. The Moroccan striker wrote himself into folklore by scoring a record nine goals at CHAN 2018, helping his side lift the trophy on home soil. His devastating hat-trick against Guinea and continued brilliance made him the undisputed player of the tournament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

2020 - Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco)

Morocco repeated their feat in 2020 with Soufiane Rahimi stepping into the spotlight. A technically gifted forward with a keen eye for goal, Rahimi scored five times and pulled the strings in attack. His MVP award confirmed Morocco's growing dominance in CHAN history.

2022 - Houssem Eddine Mrezigue (Algeria)

Most recently, Houssem Eddine Mrezigue anchored Algeria's midfield with poise and control in the 2022 edition. Though his side narrowly missed the title, his consistent displays and tactical maturity earned him the Best Player accolade -- and a deserved spot in CHAN's elite club.

These seven players have etched their names in CHAN's Hall of Fame -- not just for their individual brilliance, but for how they elevated their teams and left a lasting legacy on the tournament.

Now, as CHAN 2024 unfolds across East Africa, a new chapter is being written. The next few weeks will reveal the stars of tomorrow -- local talents ready to shine, inspire, and etch their names among Africa's finest.

By the time the final whistle blow in Nairobi, one more player will be added to this coveted list of CHAN greats.