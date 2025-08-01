Southern Africa: SADC to Hold 45th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government in Antananarivo, Madagascar On 17 August 2025

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene its 45th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 17 August 2025 at the Ivato Conference Center in Antananarivo, Republic of Madagascar. This marks a historic moment for Madagascar, which became a Member State of SADC in August 2005.

Hosted under the theme, "Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC," the Summit will focus on accelerating regional integration through key pillars: strengthening industrial capacity and regional value chains, modernising agriculture, and promoting an inclusive energy transition, all aimed at building a resilient, sustainable, and cohesive SADC region.

During the Summit, His Excellency Mr. Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, will officially assume the SADC Chairpersonship, succeeding His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The Summit will review progress on the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, consider the report from the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and review achievements under the 44th Summit theme: "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC."

As the supreme policy-making body of SADC, the Summit sets strategic priorities for regional cooperation, integration, and development. The Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Summit will be broadcast live on 17 August 2025 on the official platforms of the Republic of Madagascar and the SADC Secretariat, including the SADC Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Ahead of the 45th Summit, the following key meetings will be convened:

Date Event 28 Jul - 02 August 8th SADC Industrialisation Week 04 August Senior Officials and Experts Meeting on the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 06 August SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials Meeting 12 - 14 August SADC Council of Ministers Meeting 13 August SADC-USA Dialogue Forum 14 August SADC Public Lecture at the University of Antananarivo 15 August SADC Organ Troika Senior Officials Meeting on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation 15 August Ministerial Committee of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation 16 August Summit of the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation

Media Enquiries:

SADC Secretariat

Ms. Barbara Lopi - Head of Communication and Public Relations, Email: blopi@sadc.int; Mr. Innocent Mbvundula - Communications Officer; Email: imbvundula@sadc.int; Ms. Anethe Mtambanengwe - Communications Officer; Email: amtambanengwe@sadc.int

Government of Madagascar

Mr. Fetra RAKOTONDRASOAVA - Spokesperson for the SADC Summit organising Committee, Email: communication-sadc@diplomatie.gov.mg Tel: +261 34 40 884 43; Ms. Anjaniaina Olivia RAKOTONIRINA, SADC National Media Coordinator for Madagascar, Email: scom@diplomatie.gov.mg , maeactu1@gmail.com, Tel:+261 348806616

About SADC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a regional organisation made up of 16 Member States, originally established in 1980 as the Southern African Development Coordinating Conference (SADCC). It was formally transformed into SADC in August 1992. SADC's mission is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth, foster regional integration, strengthen good governance, and ensure durable peace and security. Through these efforts, the region aims to position itself as a competitive force in global affairs.

Member States:

Angola · Botswana · Comoros · DRC · Eswatini · Lesotho · Madagascar · Malawi · Mauritius · Mozambique · Namibia · Seychelles · South Africa · Tanzania · Zambia · Zimbabwe