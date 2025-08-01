Namibia: Man Dies of Suspected Hippo Attack At Katima Mulilo

The body of a man (47), believed to have died from a hippo attack, was discovered at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi region on Thursday.

Nelson Siyayo's body was discovered in the bushes near a local hotel.

According to head of community policing for the Zambezi region chief inspector Kisco Sitali, officers who attended the scene observed hippo tracks where the body was found.

Siyayo's body showed multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted during a hippo attack, Sitali added.

"On Thursday, two people were on their way to a local hotel, and while walking on a footpath, they saw the body of a man lying in the bush. They then reported the matter to the police," said Sitali.

The body was transported to the Katima Mulilo state mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police investigations into the matter continue. - Nampa