Namibia: T20 Franchise Cricket Returns

T20 Franchise cricket returns this weekend when the sixth edition of the Namibia T20 Franchise series kicks off at the FNB Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek today.

Four teams will play each other twice in a double round-robin format while the side that finishes on top of the log after the league matches will be declared the winner.

The T20 Franchise competition started in 2020 with BA Blasting being the dominant team in the early years by winning the title for the first three years in a row. New franchises were formed in 2023 when Windhoek Jets beat Etosha Wildcats in the final, but Wildcats struck back to win the trophy last year after winning a league-based competition.

This year's competition once again sees new franchises that will be in action, namely the Eavion Eagles, the NPL Bears, Paratus Jets, and Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats. A total of 12 matches will be played in this year's league over the next two weeks before the tournament concludes on 10 August.

All the teams include national players and rising young stars, and seem to be evenly balanced.

The NPL Bears include national captain Gerhard Erasmus, as well as other national stalwarts like star spin bowler Bernard Scholtz, top-order batters Niko Davin, WP Myburgh and Lohan Louwrens, as well as all-rounders Shaun Fouche and Handre Klazinga.

Other upcoming stars on the squad include the Brassel brothers Jack and Ben, Addo Iita, Erik Lintvelt, Juan Viljoen and Drikus Swart.

The Eavion Eagles include explosive national all-rounder JJ Smit, as well as national stars like pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann, opening batter JC Balt, and middle order batter Michau du Preez. Top order batter Michael van Lingen, who last year retired from international cricket, also makes a welcome return and will bolster their batting line-up.

Other players include experienced all-rounder Karl Birkenstock, Namibia's u19 captain Alex Volschenk, Joshua Julies, Junior Kariata and Tiaan van der Merwe.

The Paratus Jets include top national batters like Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Zane Green, pace bowler Ben Shikongo, and all-rounder Jan-Izak de Villiers.

Zacheo van Vuuren, who recently captained Namibia A at the Pearl of Africa A series in Uganda, where he was the top batter of the series, is also in the line-up along other upcoming stars like Adriaan Coetzee, Faf du Plessis and Simon Shikongo.

The Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats include national stalwarts like Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Malan Kruger and Tangeni Lungameni, as well as upcoming stars like Dylan Leicher, Max Heingo, PD Blignaut, and Junior Taanyanda. Leicher was the top all-rounder at the Pearl of Africa series, while Heingo was the top bowler, taking 11 wickets in six matches.

In the opening matches today, NPL Bears play Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats at 09h30, while Paratus Jets play Eavion Eagles at 14h00.

On Sunday, Paratus Jets play Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats at 09h30, while NPL Bears play Eavion Eagles at 14h00.