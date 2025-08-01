Ghana: Scholsec Opens Applications for Local Tertiary Scholarships Programme ...Allocates 2,000 Slots for Brilliant but Needy Students

The Ghana Scholarships Secretariat (SCHOLSEC) has opened applications for the 2025/2026 Local Tertiary Scholarships Programme, offering financial support to 5,000 deserving Ghanaian students to pursue higher education across the country.

Out of the number, 2,000 will be awarded to brilliant but needy students, 3,000 would be administered to other qualified applicants across the various tertiary institutions.

Applications opened on Tuesday, July 30, 2025 and will close on August 15, 2025.

Interviews at various MMDAs are expected to begin on August 18 and conclude by August 30.

At a press briefing held in Accra yesterday, the Registrar of SCHOLSEC, Mr Alex Kwaku Asafo-Agyei, announced the launch of the scholarship application portal and outlined the structure and timelines of the programme, reaffirming government's commitment to making tertiary education accessible to all.

The initiative, according to the Registrar, was a direct reflection of the government's vision to expand access to higher education through a reformed scholarship regime aimed at empowering Ghana's future leaders.

Mr Asafo-Agyei indicated that the entire process has been digitised to ensure efficiency and eliminate barriers associated with manual applications.

"Interested applicants must visit the Secretariat's website, www.scholarships.gov.gh, to create an account and follow the outlined three-phase application procedure," he explained.

"The first phase involves uploading personal and academic details and selecting a Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly (MMDA) for the interview.

Phase two includes completing an online aptitude test, while the third phase involves appearing before a panel at the chosen MMDA for a selection interview," he added.

The Registrar also stated that successful applicants would be notified in the first week of September 2025, with scholarship awards also disbursed during the same period.

"Applicants from public universities must be in Level 200 or above, due to the existing 'No Fee Stress Refund' policy for Level 100 students, however, students in private accredited tertiary institutions may apply from Level 100, as they are not beneficiaries of this refund scheme," he elaborated.

He further underlined that all applicants must be Ghanaian citizens currently residing in the country and must have gained admission into a recognised programme of study.

Emphasising on transparency and integrity, Mr Asafo-Agyei stressed that the scholarship application was entirely free of charge.

"No part of the application process requires payment," he said, warning against fraudulent individuals who may attempt to exploit unsuspecting applicants.

He urged the public to report any such misconduct or solicitation of money to the dedicated WhatsApp line, 0559 285 646, which was managed by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service.

"Let us work together to eliminate fraud and safeguard the integrity of the Scholarship Scheme," he added.

Moreover, the Registrar reaffirmed the Secretariat's commitment to ensuring that no capable student was denied access to tertiary education due to financial hardship.

"Education is not only the key to personal transformation but also the engine of national progress. Through this scholarship programme, we are investing in the minds and dreams of the next generation," Mr Asafo-Agyei stated.