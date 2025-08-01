Rwanda: Weekend Binge - Must-Watch Series to Add to Your Watchlist

Choosing what TV show to watch next can be tough, many people often find themselves stuck, scrolling endlessly without making a decision. But with a long weekend ahead, it's the perfect time to settle into a great series.

To make things easier, The New Times has put together a list of TV shows worth watching this weekend.

Here's what to check out:

The Sopranos

If you haven't watched this show yet, you're missing out. Often called one of the most influential TV shows of all time, this crime drama follows Tony Soprano, a mob boss in New Jersey, as he struggles to balance his family life with running a criminal organization. Because of panic attacks, he starts seeing a psychiatrist, and their sessions become a key part of the show. With six seasons, it goes deep into themes like power, loyalty, and morality.

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3

This teen drama just dropped its third season in July. If you haven't seen it yet, start from season one. The story follows Belly, a teenage girl who spends every summer at Cousins Beach, where she finds herself caught in a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah. It's light, emotional, and perfect for a weekend binge.

One Tree Hill

This long-running drama series of 9 seasons tells the story of two half-brothers, Lucas and Nathan Scott, who start off as rivals on and off the basketball court. Over time, their relationship changes, showing how people can grow and change for the better. It's a show about friendship, family, and forgiveness.

Parenthood

A touching family drama, Parenthood is about the Bravermans, a big, lively family made up of two parents, their four adult children, and many grandkids. The show mixes humor with emotional stories, making it both funny and heartfelt. With six seasons, it's a great pick if you love shows that explore family dynamics.

The Mentalist

This is a crime series with seven seasons, centered around Patrick Jane, a former con man who now helps the police solve murders using his sharp observational skills. He's on a personal mission to track down the serial killer who murdered his wife and daughter.

Grace and Frankie

This underrated comedy is about two women, Grace and Frankie, who find out their husbands have fallen in love with each other. The two former rivals suddenly become close friends as they navigate their new lives. With seven seasons, the show is full of humor and unexpected friendship.

Better Call Saul

If you loved Breaking Bad, don't miss Better Call Saul. This prequel tells the story of Jimmy McGill, a struggling lawyer who eventually becomes the shady Saul Goodman. It's a smart and emotional series about choices, change, and what pushes someone over the edge.

Death Note

What's a list without an animated show? Death Note is a standout Japanese anime that follows Light Yagami, a brilliant high school student who discovers a mysterious notebook called the Death Note. Dropped by a death god, the notebook gives its user the power to kill anyone just by writing their name in it. Light decides to use this power to eliminate criminals and build a "perfect" world, all while hiding behind the secret identity of "Kira."