Congo-Kinshasa: Oversight Committee On Rwanda-DR Congo Peace Meets for First Time

A joint oversight committee established to monitor the implementation of the peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) held its inaugural meeting on Thursday, July 31 in Washington, D.C.

It was attended by governments including that of the United States, DR Congo, Rwanda, Qatar, as well as the leadership of the African Union represented by Togo.

The committee is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the June 27 Washington peace agreement, resolving disputes, and addressing any violations of its provisions.

The Washington D.C. peace deal focuses on the neutralisation of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia founded by perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and the lifting of Rwanda's defensive measures. It builds on the declaration of principles signed in Washington on April 25.

A joint statement released by the countries that attended the joint oversight committee's inaugural meeting, pointed out the parties involved selected their chairpersons, adopted terms of reference for future sessions, and reviewed progress in implementing the agreement.

In addition, as part of the inaugural meeting, the countries also made preparations for the first meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism.

The establishment of a joint security coordination mechanism is another point agreed upon during the Washington peace deal. According to the agreement, it had to be put in place within 30 days after the signature of the deal.

The mechanism's purpose is to establish shared operating procedures and reporting measures to ensure transparency in the scale and scope of operations.

After Thursday's inaugural meeting of the joint oversight committee, both DR Congo and Rwanda "expressed their appreciation for the invaluable contributions and joint efforts" of the African Union, United States, and Qatar as partners in advancing a peaceful resolution, according to a joint statement.