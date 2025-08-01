Somalia, Southeast Asian Nations Seek Closer Ties in Jakarta Meeting

Jakarta — Somalia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have pledged to strengthen cooperation following a high-level meeting between Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali and ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn in Jakarta.

The talks focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas including trade, education, and broader development initiatives between Somalia and ASEAN member states, officials said.

Minister Abdisalam emphasized Somalia's interest in gaining formal observer or partner status within ASEAN, arguing that closer institutional ties could boost political, economic, and cultural relations with countries in Southeast Asia.

"Somalia sees ASEAN as a strategic platform to expand its international engagement and foster mutual development," he told the Secretary-General, according to a statement from the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Kao welcomed Somalia's outreach and reaffirmed ASEAN's openness to deepening ties with the Horn of Africa nation. He noted Somalia's strategic location and expressed support for stronger engagement, describing it as a "mutually beneficial opportunity."

The meeting comes as Somalia continues to seek greater global partnerships, particularly with regional blocs that can offer new avenues for investment and knowledge exchange.

ASEAN, founded in 1967, comprises ten member states including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. While not a traditional partner of Somalia, the bloc has increasingly looked to expand its diplomatic and economic networks beyond Asia.