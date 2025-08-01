Kenya: Over 300 Kenya School of Agriculture Students Set for Paid Internships in UK

1 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — More than 390 students pursuing agriculture-related courses at the Kenya School of Agriculture are set to benefit from a six-month paid internship program in the United Kingdom.

The students, drawn from the institution's Nyeri and Thika campuses, will undergo training in England, Wales, and Scotland, where they will not only acquire modern agricultural skills but also earn an income during the program.

Speaking during a visit to the school's main campus in Nyeri, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the initiative aligns with the Kenya Kwanza administration's policy of creating employment opportunities for youth abroad under the "Kazi Majuu" program.

"We want to infuse agriculture into our youth. Those going out must be ambassadors of our country. Those saying we are not creating jobs for our youth are naysayers because we know we can create them both locally and abroad," Kagwe said.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, who once benefited from a similar program, lauded the initiative, saying labor mobility is critical in addressing youth unemployment.

"As a country, it would be a fallacy to train only for ourselves in the age of the global village. We must embrace labor mobility as a sure way of creating jobs for our youth," Wamatinga said.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina also expressed support for the program, dismissing criticism from the opposition.

"I support such initiatives since I am also a beneficiary--my son works in Germany. Those opposing such moves by the government are hypocrites because many of them also have relatives working abroad," Maina stated.

The program is part of broader efforts by the government to expand opportunities for Kenyan youth in international labor markets while equipping them with globally competitive skills.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.