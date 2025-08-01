Kenya: Over 300 Kenya School of Agriculture Students Set for Paid Internships in UK

Nyeri — More than 390 students pursuing agriculture-related courses at the Kenya School of Agriculture are set to benefit from a six-month paid internship program in the United Kingdom.

The students, drawn from the institution's Nyeri and Thika campuses, will undergo training in England, Wales, and Scotland, where they will not only acquire modern agricultural skills but also earn an income during the program.

Speaking during a visit to the school's main campus in Nyeri, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the initiative aligns with the Kenya Kwanza administration's policy of creating employment opportunities for youth abroad under the "Kazi Majuu" program.

"We want to infuse agriculture into our youth. Those going out must be ambassadors of our country. Those saying we are not creating jobs for our youth are naysayers because we know we can create them both locally and abroad," Kagwe said.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, who once benefited from a similar program, lauded the initiative, saying labor mobility is critical in addressing youth unemployment.

"As a country, it would be a fallacy to train only for ourselves in the age of the global village. We must embrace labor mobility as a sure way of creating jobs for our youth," Wamatinga said.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina also expressed support for the program, dismissing criticism from the opposition.

"I support such initiatives since I am also a beneficiary--my son works in Germany. Those opposing such moves by the government are hypocrites because many of them also have relatives working abroad," Maina stated.

The program is part of broader efforts by the government to expand opportunities for Kenyan youth in international labor markets while equipping them with globally competitive skills.